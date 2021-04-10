Noreen Kealy (nee Maher), Thurles

Knockinglass, Coalbrook, Thurles.

Aileen, Seamus, Pat, Donal Son-in-law Neil, daughter-in-law Suzi, Grandchildren Sean, James, Conor Jack and Sarah, brother Thomas and sisters Christina, Alice Teresa, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

eposing at her home in Knockinglass.

Removal on Monday April 12th to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noreen’s Funeral Mass will be in accordance with current Covid 19 Regulations.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

