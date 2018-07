2 Shinrone Oaks, Shinrone Co. Offaly.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Shinrone on Thursday morning at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Sue Ryder and Friends of Nenagh Hospital