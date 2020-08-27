Nora O’Brien, Nenagh

Nora O’Brien Nee Hynes

Tullaheady, Nenagh.

Pre-Deceased by her beloved husband Billy and brothers John, Joseph, Philip and sister Maeve. Deeply regretted by her loving family Patricia (Leo), Donie, Kieran, Noreen (Coffey), Willie and Valarie (Quinn). Brothers Eddie, Pat and Micheal. Grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nieces & nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends. May Nora Rest In Peace.

Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 10 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend, can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio 106.2 Fm.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence