Ballycahill, Hospital and late of Rathjordan, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick.

In her 97th year.

Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital Co. Limerick (V35 XV96) on Tuesday evening from 5.30 followed by removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital.

Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.