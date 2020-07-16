Nora (Nonie) Ryan, Two Mile Borris

Nora (Nonie) Ryan, née Power

Rathcunikeen, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, twin sister Judy, sister Mary and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Ger and Pat, grandchildren Kate, Cora, Meadhbh, Paudie, Eimear, Michael and Thomas, daughters in law Lisa and Breda, brothers Thomas and Edward, sister in law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 17th July from 5pm to 8pm, with strict adherence to social distancing.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 18th in St Kevin’s Church Littleton at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/littleton .

