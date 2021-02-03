Nora ‘Nonie’ Healy, Killoscully

Nora ‘Nonie’ Healy nee Ryan (Stack)

Grawnbeg, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary who died on 3rd February 2021 peacefully in the loving care of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Mai. Deeply regretted by her loving cousins, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully on Friday 5th February for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport at 10. 45 a.m., travelling via Rossaguile.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Condolences can be sent to Meehan Funeral Directors, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

