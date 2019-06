Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Late of Mainstown, Carrick on Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, on Monday from 5-6:30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen, on Tuesday for 11:30 mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.