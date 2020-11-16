Nora Madigan, Clonmel

Nora Madigan (nee Houlihan)

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

A former Nurse in St Luke’s Hospital, Clonmel, Nora passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Seán and sister Patricia (Ryan), she will be sadly missed by her daughter Sinéad, son Shane, grandchildren Katie, Seán, Lucy and Gracie, great-grand-daughter Lily, daughter-in-law Alison, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

