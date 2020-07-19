Noeleen Sage, neé Brennan, Nenagh and Tallaght

Knockalton, Nenagh, and formerly of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4 until 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

In keeping with Government Guidelines and HSE advice on social distancing a maximum of 50 people only will be allowed in the church.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on nenaghparish.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence