Noel Maher, Thurles

Noel Maher

Kennedy Park, Thurles. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of his loving family.

Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, Jimmy, J.J. and Tony. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Noreen, daughters Ann (McGrath), Mary (Fitzpatrick), Patricia (Kennedy), Denise (Fogarty) and Noreen (Holland), 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sons in law Mick, James, Noel and John, sisters Maw, Joanie and Nancy, brothers Martin, John, Benny and Tolly, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Noel’s funeral is private.

Noel’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Friday 23rd April at 10am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

