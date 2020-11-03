Noel Kiely, Templemore

Noel Kiely

Church Street, Templemore, Tipperary

02-11-2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his sister Madge. Cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in Drom Old Cemetery. Noel’s Requiem Mass may be viewed live on EJGrey.com

