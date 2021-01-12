Noel Cronin, Kilglass & Anglesboro

Noel Cronin

Kilglass, Mitchelstown, Co Cork & Anglesboro, Co Limerick.

On January 11th, 2021, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Cork University Hospital.

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines regarding Covid-19, Noel’s funeral will take place privately.

We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Please use the Condolence section below to leave a personal message, or send a condolence card by the traditional manner.

Noel’s funeral cortege will leave his residence at 1pm and travel to St Patrick’s Church, Anglesboro, for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

