5 Colbanna Terrace, Mitchell Street, Thurles and formerly of Main Street, Lanesborough, Co Longford.

Reposing at Egan’s funeral home, Thurles on Tuesday from 5 with removal at 7.30 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, arriving at 8.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice, Limerick.