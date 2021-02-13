Noel Cleary, Athlone & Nenagh

Custume Barracks, Athlone and late of Lisatunny, Nenagh.

Peacefully after a short illness at Milford Hospice.

Pre-deceased by his beloved father Philip. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons Kieran & Conor, mother Monica, sisters Eileen (King) and Ann (Grace), brothers Aidan and Frank. aunts, uncles brothers in law, nephews, nieces, his colleagues in the Irish Army, relatives, cousins neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Remains arriving for Requiem mass this Monday to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence