Nicholas O’Shea, Killusty

Tullow, Killusty, Fethard

Nicholas passed peacefully in the wonderful and kind care of the staff in St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents Catherine and Nicholas. He will be deeply missed by his cousins-Mary, Nora, Jimmy and Jim and his extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government regulations, Nicholas’s Funeral will be private for family only.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday , February 3rd 2021 at 1pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence