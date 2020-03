Nicholas Malcomson

Benedine, Nenagh

Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marie and son Kenneth Lee. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Maclean and Nicholas. Sister Tara. His consolation of his later years Ita. Nieces extended family neighbour’s and friends.

A private family funeral will take place in keeping with government guidelines and the H.S.E advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid 19. Please use the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.