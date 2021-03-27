Niamh Luddy, Cashel & Cahir

St. Patrick’s Gardens Deerpark Cashel and formerly of Knockgraffon Cahir.

Predeceased by her loving and devoted mother Mary. Niamh will be very sadly missed by her loving father John, sisters Denise and Aoife, brothers in law Seán and Mick nieces Gráinne, Ciara and Caoimhe, nephews Conor, Joshua and Alex, uncles, aunts, extended family, her friends and staff of the Brothers of Charity.

Niamh will leave her sister Denise’s home at Knocknaguill, Clerihan on Sunday at 1.30pm to arrive at Our Lady Queen of Peace church New Inn for a private family Funeral mass at 2pm after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed here.

