Neil Keogh, England and Thurles

Hampshire, England and formerly The Bridge, Rahealty, Thurles

Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerard, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Neil’s funeral is private.

Requiem Mass on Monday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

