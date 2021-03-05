Nancy Walsh, Fethard & Cavan

Nancy Walsh (neé Brady)

Knockbrett, Fethard, Co Tipperary, and formerly of Cortober, Arva, Co Cavan, March 4th, 2021.

Nancy passed peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Tony, Larry, Fr Joe and Annette. Nancy will be sadly missed by her brothers and sister, daughters in law, son in law, cherished grandchildren Donna, Shane, Laura, Conor, Kevin, Ava, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

In light of current restrictions, Nancy will repose at her daughter Annette’s residence for family only.

In caring for each other, a private requiem mass and burial will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass.

This may be viewed online on Saturday March 6th, 2021, at 11.30, on Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass.

Messages of support and condolences for the Walsh family may be also left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie .

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence