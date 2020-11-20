Nancy O’Dwyer nee Woodlock, Two-Mile-Borris and Thurles

Leigh, Two Mile Borris and formerly Bohernanave, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, daughters Joan, Ann and Sinead, sons Michael, John and Kieran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Bernie, brothers Tommy and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 22nd November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social gatherings.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence