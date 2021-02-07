Nancy O’Brien (nee O’Grady), Nenagh

Traverston, Dolla, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her daughter Aine, son in law John and grandchildren Conor, Caoimhe and Grainne.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tony and brothers Willie & Sean.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Pat, John, Anthony, Aine, Ciaran, Michael and Eamon. Brother Jimmy grandchildren, Daughters in law, son in law, brother in law and sister in law. Nephews and nieces cousins, her kind carers, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem mass for Nancy this Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

