Market Street, Clogheen, and formerly of Gortishal, Ballyporeen

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, on Tuesday from 5.30pm.

Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery Ballyporeen.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Theresa’s Hospital.