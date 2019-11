Nancy Egan, (nee Ryan)

Shallee Lower, Capparoe, Nenagh and formerly of Cloneybrien, Portroe.

Reposing on Thursday evening at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.15pm followed by removal to Boher Church arriving at 8 pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.