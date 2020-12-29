Nancy Daly neé Gannon, Cooleeney

Cooleeney, Moyne.

Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband Pake and sister Betty. Will be deeply missed by her daughter Mary, sons, Paddy, Richard and Noel, grandchildren Rosín, Laura, Anna, Pádraic, Seán, Clodagh, Paddy, Daniel, Gráinne, Olivia and Ronan, son in law Séamus, daughters in law Caroline, Catriona and Rachel, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, carers Eileen, Tina and Irene, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Nancy’s funeral cortège will leave her residence on Thursday, 31st December, at 10.45am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moyne at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Moyne. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Epilepsy Ireland.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

