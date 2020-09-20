Nancy Bentley, neé Morrissey, Templemore

Lacey Avenue, Templemore, on the 19th of September 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Donnie, daughter Martina, Son Liam, Granddaughter Dena and Her Mother Leanne, Sisters, Kathleen, Margaret and Eileen, Brothers, John Joseph, Michael, Noel and Junior, Brothers in law, Sisters in law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Monday evening from 5 pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 1.30pm.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

