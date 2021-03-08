Myra Nolan, Dublin and Newport

Lucan, Co. Dublin and late of Rearcross, Newport.

March 6th 2021 (suddenly) at her residence.

Beloved wife of Johnny Murphy and stepmother of Alison, Nicola and Philip, Deeply regretted by her loving family, beloved parents Edmond T. and Theresa, brothers and sisters Donal Nolan, Nora (Floyd), Catherine (Kniker), Bernadette (Malone) and Eamonn Nolan, brothers in law Anthony (Floyd), Chris (Kniker), Darren (Malone), Richard (Murphy), Jimmy (Murphy), and Brian (Murphy), sisters in law Marie (Nolan), Tara (Nolan), and Eleanor (Byrne), nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross on Wednesday for family Funeral Mass at 2 o’clock followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, Mass will be streamed live on https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

