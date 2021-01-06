Moyna Delaney nee Sheedy, Roscrea

Derragooney, Knock, Roscrea

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband Ger and son John.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Claire, son Denis, sister Rose (Feehan), brother Leo, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren Jack, Sarah, Eoghan, Éanna and Donnagh, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Due to government guidelines Moyna’s Funeral Mass will be strictly for family only (10 people).

Private removal from Tierney’s Funeral home, Roscrea on Thursday evening at 6.30 (travelling out the Dublin Rd., across the bypass, out the Knock Rd. and into Knock village) arriving at Knock Church at 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to attend the Funeral Mass can social distance outside the church and the mass will be broadcast over the speakers.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence