Glenegad Drive, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.30 with removal at 7.30 to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.