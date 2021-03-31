Monica Phelan (nee Hogan), Ballaghmore

Monica Phelan (nee Hogan)

Landgrove Bungalow, Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois. March 31st, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral arrangements later.

