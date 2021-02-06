Molly Collins (nee Hayes), Nenagh

Curryquinn, Dolla, Nenagh.

In her 101st year.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy, grandson TJ, brothers Michael, Jack, Tom & Patrick, sisters Ellen Sherlock & Anne Griffin.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maureen Ryan & Ann. Son in law Tim, Grandson Patrick, Great-grandchildren Paudie, Jack & Molly. Nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Molly Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place, with Requiem mass for Molly this Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Dolla Graveyard.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

