Michelle Power, Thurles

Michelle Power

Thomond Road and Monakeeba, Thurles.

31-07-2020. Beloved daughter of Michael and Una. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brother Philip, sisters Caroline (Murray), Mairead and Sinead, nephews Martin, Charlie and Luke, niece Fiadh, brother in law Martin-Joseph, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her brother’s residence (Toureen Mhuire, Clongour Road, Thurles E41Y761) on Tuesday 4th August from 5pm to 8pm for family and friends (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings).

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 5th for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Michelle’s charity of choice “Crumlin Children’s Hospital”.

