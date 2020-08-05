Michelle Dunne-Keeshan, Puckane

Baby Michelle Dunne-Keeshan

Lahorna, Puckane, suddenly but peacefully at home 4th August 2020.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Barry and Lorraine, her twin sister Marie, Saoirse and Shauna. Grandparents Billy Dunne & John and Ann Keeshan. Aunts and uncles relatives neighbours and friends. May Michelle Sleep With The Angels.

Mass of the Angels takes place for family and relatives this Saturday in Ballinree Church at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

