Michelle Batey, Toomevara & Nenagh

Michelle Batey

Grawn, Toomevara and late of Cormack Drive, Nenagh. Peacefully after an illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving partner John O’Meara and cherished children Aoife, Jack & Tommy. Her mother Joan, father Michael & Grandmother Mary. Aunts and uncles, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Michelle Rest In Peace.

Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place with Requiem mass for Michelle this Wednesday at St.Josephs Church Toomevara at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery Nenagh.

The family would like to thank you for your consideration and understanding.

Those who would have liked to attended but cannot may view the mass on http://funeralslive.ie/michelle-batey/

John and the extended family would like to acknowledge the great care and kindness that Michelle received from the doctors and nursing staff at ICU in Limerick Hospital.

