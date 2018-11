Dromore House, Dromore, Newport.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2 to 8pm – house private at all other times.

Funeral arriving to St Senan’s Church, Kilrush, Co Clare for 12.30 Funeral Mass on Monday.

Private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon crematorium.

No flowers by request please – donations in lieu will be apportioned equally between the dialysis unit at UHL, St Brigid’s Ward at St Vincent’s Hospital and Milford Hospice.