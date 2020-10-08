Mícheál Cleary, Nenagh & Borrisokane

Mícheál Cleary

“Cathair Fhlannáin”, Church Road, Nenagh and late of “Ros Beag”, Borrisokane.

October 7th 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his beloved wife Anne (nee Gardiner), his parents Tomás and Sarah and his brother Pilib. Loving father of Máire, Tomás, Áine and Joey. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Flannán, his his adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Carmel, Sr. Brenda and Maura, brother-in-law Mick, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

No flowers please.

“Solas na bhflaitheas dá anam uasal”.

Funeral arrangements later.

