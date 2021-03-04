Michael Wrenn, Roscrea

Fancroft, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his sister Frances (Standish).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, daughters Elizabeth, Theresa, Carol and Stephanie, sons Michael and Stephen, sisters Margaret and Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Michael’s Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 People).

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.15 (travelling down by Fancroft Cross, Assumption Park, Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

The Mass will be live-streamed on www.st.cronanscluster.ie

House strictly private please.

