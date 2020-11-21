Michael Sutton, Thurles and Dunkerrin

17 Willowmere Drive, Thurles and formerly of Montore, Dunkerrin.

November 21st, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Stella (nee Kelly, Durrow) and his brother Georgie, loving Dad to Michelle, Diarmuid, Kevin, Owen and Martin. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, son-in-law Salvador, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Michael, John Joe, Martin and Kieran, his brothers John, William, Timothy, Eddie, Jerry and Joe, his sisters Josie Phelan and Peggy Daly, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, limited to 25 family members only, on this Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on thurlesparish.ie.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.