Michael Stapleton, Thurles

Michael Stapleton

Kennedy Park, Thurles and formerly St Ita’s Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

Deeply regretted by his devoted partner Margaret, loving daughters Michelle and Tracy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family Kieran, Ger, Jim, Margo, T.J. and Megan, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Michael’s funeral is private.

Michael’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Holy Thursday morning 1st April at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Funeral Service at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

The Service can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence