Michael O’Meara (Mick O’ The Hill), Lorrha

Michael O’Meara, known as ‘Mick O’ the Hill’

Curraghagloss house, Lorrha, Nenagh, County Tipperary

In his 104th year peacefully at home on Wed December 9th. Beloved husband of the late Carmel and cherished father of Gerard (Cork), Declan, Emer (Cullinan, Tramore), Deirdre (Collins, Nenagh). Father in law of Kay, Marion, John and Christy. Sadly missed by his family, his 14 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, his nephews, nieces and very wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Covid Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe, a private funeral Mass was held for Michael in St. Ruadhan’s church Lorrha on Friday 11th of December with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence