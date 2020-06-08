Michael O’Meara, Killea

Michael O’Meara

Ashpark, Killea, Templemore

Private requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday at 12pm, in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Private messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com or on the condolence section below.

Requiem mass may be viewed live on TemplemoreParish.ie

