Michael O’Donnell Rivervale Nursing home & late of 5 Ormond street and Cormack drive Nenagh.

Due to current regulations a private family funeral will take place.

Remains arriving for Requiem mass this Saturday to St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 10 o’clock

Burial afterwards in Youghal Graveyard Youghalarra.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the service on the church livestream on NenaghParish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm