Michael O’Brien, Clonmel

Michael O’Brien

Ballyvaughan, Powerstown and late of Slievenamon Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 13th October 2020 peacefully at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Sinead, Alma and Rachel, brothers Terry and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Maura and Malkin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Michael’s funeral Cortégé will leave his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am for St John The Baptist Church, Powerstown for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock. Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and click on Powerstown link. Burial immediately after in the adjoining Cemetery.

Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section below.

House strictly private.

