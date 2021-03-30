Michael Nagle, Nenagh

Michael Nagle

Rathmartin Road, Tyone, Nenagh. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his loving sister Mary (McMahon). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and family Jim, Marie and Noel. Brother Johnny, Grandchildren Sorca, Niamh, Orlaith, Adrian, Steven and Laura. Son in law Mike, daughters in law Mariea and Susan. Sister in law Phil. His dear friends Helena & Mary, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Michael Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Remains arriving for Requiem mass this Thursday to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Michael’s funeral cortege will pause at Rathmartin on route to the cemetery at approximately 12.15.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

