Ballyphilip, Nenagh and Nenagh Manor nursing home.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock arriving to Silvermines Church at 8 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Society, Nenagh, or the Alzheimer’s Society, Nenagh.