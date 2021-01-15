Michael Minchin, Horse and Jockey

Dromgower, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Predeceased by his daughter in law Marie. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mary, daughter Marguerite, sons David, Michael and John, grandchildren Adam, Emmet, Megan, Noah, Rhys, Michael, Oisín and Tobia, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law Rossella and Samantha, sister Joan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Following government guidelines Michael’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Saturday 16th January at 10.45am, to arrive at St Kevin’s Church Littleton at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 10 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/littleton

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence