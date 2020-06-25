Michael ( Mickey) O’Neill, Gortnahoe

Of 8 St. Anne’s Terrace, Gortnahoe, Thurles.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral mass will held on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe followed by burial in the Good Sheppard Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence