Michael (Mick) Gleeson, Thurles & Limerick

9 Moyne Rd., Thurles and formerly Knocklong, Limerick.

Mick, suddenly in the care of the Nurses and staff at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Shane, daughter Fran (McMahon), grandchildren Laura, Lisa, Ava and Ruby, son-in-law Richie, daughter-in-law Vig, sister-in-law Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines due to covid restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Mick’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only.

House strictly private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence