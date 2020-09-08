Michael (Mick) Dee, Clonmel and Kilmacthomas

Geoffrey Barron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Graiguerush, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford.

A former member of the Defence Forces, Mick passed away peacefully, in his 92nd year, in the tender care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel on Monday.

Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret (Peg), he will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tom and Pat, daughters Joan and Kit, brother Tom, sisters Kathleen and Nellie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Patsy and Tracey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Wednesday at 12pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab “Mobile”. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

