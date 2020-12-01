Michael ‘Mick’ Bourke, Borrisoleigh

Michael (Mick) Bourke

Gortnabowl, Borrisoleigh.

30-11-2020. In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kitty, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government & HSE guidelines a private family mass for Mick will take place on Thursday at 11 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

Mick’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence