Michael (Míchéal) Cullagh, Templetuohy

Michael (Míchéal) Cullagh

Cranagh, Templetuohy.

7th of September 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, Daughter Helen, Sisters, Brothers, Brothers in law, Sisters in law, nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home Templemore this Thursday Evening from 5pm, the family would appreciate adherence to current government guidelines. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy (via his residence), to arrive at 7-45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11-30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

